Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
October 28, 2011
1. Jessica BielWHAT SHE WORE Jessica Biel made an entrance the FGI Night of Stars gala in a keyhole Giambattista Valli gown and vintage Fred Leighton diamonds.
WHY WE LOVE IT The actress looked like heaven on earth in an ethereal white confection accented with a feather belt.
October 28, 2011
2. Kate BosworthWHAT SHE WORE Bosworth feted Chanel in the label’s embellished button-down, tweed miniskirt, sequin purse and leather lace-ups.
October 28, 2011
3. Eva LongoriaWHAT SHE WORE Longoria exited the Good Morning America studio in a strong-shouldered Antonio Berardi LWD and textured peep-toes.
October 28, 2011
4. Leelee SobieskiWHAT SHE WORE At the New York FGI bash, Sobieski tucked a Prussian blue Jil Sander blouse into the label’s wool twill skirt.
October 28, 2011
5. Sandra BullockWHAT SHE WORE Bullock wrapped a brown diamond Pomellato necklace around her wrist and paired a gold AllSaints shift with a relaxed blazer, pave Irit Design earrings and metallic Jimmy Choo heels and a clutch at the amfAR Inspiration Gala.
