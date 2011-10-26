Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
October 26, 2011
1. Freida PintoWHAT SHE WORE Freida Pinto brightened up the Tribeca Film Festival premiere of Black Gold in a fuchsia Salvatore Ferragamo halter gown, stacked bangles and a gold box clutch.
WHY WE LOVE IT The beautiful star channeled her inner goddess with a Grecian-inspired design and a soft, romantic updo.
2. Sarah Jessica ParkerWHAT SHE WORE Parker celebrated the opening of the New York City Center in a full-skirted Antonio Berardi design and black accessories.
3. Felicity JonesWHAT SHE WORE The Like Crazy actress went retro for the film's L.A. premiere in a metallic Chloe dress that she paired with ankle-strap heels.
4. Lauren ConradWHAT SHE WORE Conrad hit a Hoss Intropia bash in the label's ruched dress and nude pumps.
5. Leighton MeesterWHAT SHE WORE Meester attended a Roger Vivier cocktail party in a colorful sequin design, accessorized with an embellished miniaudiere, Bulgari jewelry and velvet sandals.
