Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
October 25, 2011
1. Anne HathawayWHAT SHE WORE Anne Hathaway turned heads at the Hollywood Film Awards Gala in a floral Erdem dress, black diamond Dana Rebecca Designs necklace, stacked Hellmuth rings and patent leather peep-toes.
WHY WE LOVE IT It's all in the details! A peek-a-boo lace panel and tulip hem took the actress's sweet design to the next level.
October 25, 2011
2. Jessica AlbaWHAT SHE WORE Alba arrived at Lincoln Center in a beaded velvet column accented with chandelier earrings and a red box clutch.
October 25, 2011
3. Keira KnightleyWHAT SHE WORE For the London premiere of A Dangerous Method, Knightley stepped out in a crisscross Roksanda Ilincic halter dress and black sandals.
October 25, 2011
4. Michelle WilliamsWHAT SHE WORE Williams hit the Annual Hollywood Film Awards Gala in a silk chiffon Nina Ricci design and ankle-strap heels.
October 25, 2011
5. Camilla BelleWHAT SHE WORE Belle honored Ralph Lauren at an N.Y.C. bash in the designer's illusion neckline gown paired with diamond jewelry and a satin clutch.
