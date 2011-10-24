Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
October 24, 2011
1. Zoe SaldanaWHAT SHE WORE Zoe Saldana attended the Gen Art's Fresh Faces In Fashion L.A. event sporting a blush design from Antonio Berardi, Irene Neuwirth jewelry and Giuseppe Zanotti peep-toes.
WHY WE LOVE IT Edgy met feminine in this soft pink sheath with luminous insets and sexy cutouts in the sculptural shoulders.
October 24, 2011
2. Salma Hayek PinaultWHAT SHE WORE For the L.A. premiere of Puss in Boots, Hayek Pinault opted for a multi-hued chiffon design from Bottega Veneta.
October 24, 2011
3. Freida PintoWHAT SHE WORE Pinto hit the London Film Festival premiere of Trishna in a lavishly beaded black jumpsuit from Ralph Lauren Collection, a diamond Chopard cuff and a deco-inspired box clutch.
October 24, 2011
4. Ashley GreeneWHAT SHE WORE Greene kicked off the Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn, Part 1 premieres in Paris working a Givenchy peplum dress with a spiked necklace from the label and barely-there sandals.
October 24, 2011
5. Marion CotillardWHAT SHE WORE Cotillard celebrated the Paris debut of Contagion in a Christian Dior print dress and chain-strap coral pumps.
October 24, 2011
