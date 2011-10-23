Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
October 23, 2011
1. Dianna AgronWHAT SHE WORE Dianna Agron celebrated the CFDA Fashion Fund finalists at L.A.'s Chateau Marmont in a black-trimmed lace dress from Libertine.
WHY WE LOVE IT A deep-diving neckline added a touch of edge to this retro-inspired number-and perfectly accentuated the Glee star's enviable shape.
October 23, 2011
2. Molly SimsWHAT SHE WORE Newlywed Sims hit the opening of the N.Y.C. eBay Inspiration Shop in a Rebecca Minkoff leather-and-tweed jacket layered over a leopard-print tee and leather leggings.
October 23, 2011
3. Amber HeardWHAT SHE WORE For the Salvatore Ferragamo fashion show in Moscow, Heard chose a glittering lace-edged sheath and pointy-toe pumps, both from the label.
October 23, 2011
4. Leighton MeesterWHAT SHE WORE Meester attended an N.Y.C. dinner in honor of photographer Nan Goldin working a fresh-from-the-runway ensemble from Jason Wu.
October 23, 2011
5. Kirsten DunstWHAT SHE WORE Dunst shopped in L.A. sporting a striped top with a full skirt.
