Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
October 20, 2011
1. Miranda KerrWHAT SHE WORE The Victoria's Secret model unveiled the Fantasy Treasure Bra in a chiffon Michael Kors gown.
WHY WE LOVE IT From her bombshell waves to her strappy gold sandals, Miranda Kerr was a head-to-toe knockout!
October 20, 2011
2. Hailee SteinfeldWHAT SHE WORE Steinfeld attended a British Fashion Council Rooms L.A. bash at the Mondrian Hotel in a paneled Mary Katrantzou print dress and patent leather pumps.
October 20, 2011
3. Olivia PalermoWHAT SHE WORE For the Talent Store opening in Italy, Palermo paired a sheer skirt with a geometric blouse, furry vest and leather gladiators.
October 20, 2011
4. Katy PerryWHAT SHE WORE Perry exited a London eatery in a hot pink Giambattista Valli dress and a matching overcoat.
October 20, 2011
5. Jaime KingWHAT SHE WORE At the Beckley By Melissa launch, King topped red Alice + Olivia by Stacey Bendet trousers with a cinched-waist blouse and added gold jewelry and suede pumps.
