Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
October 19, 2011
1. Rosie Huntington-WhiteleyWHAT SHE WORE Rosie Huntington-Whiteley smoldered in a corseted Richard Nicoll design and satin Salvatore Ferragamo pumps at Vertu's latest launch.
WHY WE LOVE IT The model looked nothing short of flawless in a sexy, curve-hugging dress. Tousled waves and midnight blue heels played up the sultry vibe.
-
October 19, 2011
2. Zoe SaldanaWHAT SHE WORE Saldana hosted a Motorola bash in a billowy Barbara Bui ensemble and ankle-strap Pierre Hardy heels.
-
October 19, 2011
3. Kim KardashianWHAT SHE WORE Kardashian looked red hot at the Game Changers Awards in a scarlet Roland Mouret mermaid gown, gold statement earrings and a crystal-studded clutch.
-
October 19, 2011
4. Felicity JonesWHAT SHE WORE For the N.Y.C. premiere of Like Crazy, the actress accessorized her organza Dolce & Gabbana dress with the label's ruby earrings and black Brian Atwood stilettos.
-
October 19, 2011
5. Emma RobertsWHAT SHE WORE Roberts sparkled at the Swarovski Crystallized Brazilian Style event in a bronze minidress, glittering jewels and patent leather sandals.
October 19, 20111 of 5
