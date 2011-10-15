Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
October 15, 2011
1. Kim KardashianWHAT SHE WORE The newlywed exited her N.Y.C. hotel in a taupe halter dress, jeweled Alexander McQueen clutch and patent leather Louboutins.
WHY WE LOVE IT Kim Kardashian looked perfectly polished in a chic neutral ensemble. Bold gold accessories complemented the warm tones of the star's fitted design.
-
October 15, 2011
2. Kirsten DunstWHAT SHE WORE Dunst shopped in a purple shift accessorized with a convertible tote and ballet flats.
-
October 15, 2011
3. Nicole RichieWHAT SHE WORE Richie exited an L.A. salon in a head-to-toe black ensemble including Navajo-inspired Isabel Marant jeans and leather Givenchy accessories.
-
October 15, 2011
4. Amber HeardWHAT SHE WORE Heard styled her ruffled LWD with a satin clutch and sandals for a Giorgio Armani dinner.
-
October 15, 2011
5. Kate MossWHAT SHE WORE For Paul McCartney's wedding, Moss sparkled in a structured minidress, diamond jewelry and black Christian Louboutin stilettos.
October 15, 20111 of 5
Kim Kardashian
WHAT SHE WORE The newlywed exited her N.Y.C. hotel in a taupe halter dress, jeweled Alexander McQueen clutch and patent leather Louboutins.
WHY WE LOVE IT Kim Kardashian looked perfectly polished in a chic neutral ensemble. Bold gold accessories complemented the warm tones of the star's fitted design.
WHY WE LOVE IT Kim Kardashian looked perfectly polished in a chic neutral ensemble. Bold gold accessories complemented the warm tones of the star's fitted design.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM