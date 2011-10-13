Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
October 13, 2011
1. Charlize TheronWHAT SHE WORE Charlize Theron premiered the REACH photo series at an Africa Outreach Project event in a lace Dior sheath, woven clutch and patent leather pumps.
WHY WE LOVE IT The radiant actress worked her glow in a pretty peek-a-boo design.
October 13, 2011
2. Katie HolmesWHAT SHE WORE Holmes toasted Giorgio Armani at an L.A. dinner in the designer's black ensemble and ankle-strap heels.
October 13, 2011
3. Heidi KlumWHAT SHE WORE For an L.A. gallery opening, Klum topped a vermilion ensemble with a wool blazer and added textured Louboutins.
October 13, 2011
4. Lucy LiuWHAT SHE WORE The actress launched her book Lucy Liu: Seventy Two at an N.Y.C. Tory Burch boutique carrying a clutch from the designer and sporting a wool-crepe Giambattista Valli dress and leather booties.
October 13, 2011
5. Michelle MonaghanWHAT SHE WORE Monaghan walked the red carpet at the Africa Outreach Project benefit in an asymmetrical shift, black clutch and leather stilettos.
October 13, 2011
