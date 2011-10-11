WHAT SHE WORE Zoe Saldana spent the day at the Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic in a button-down Jason Wu print dress that she accented with teardrop Ippolita earrings, a Jack Vartanian serpent ring and patent leather Brian Atwood heels.



WHY WE LOVE IT Check out those stems! The actress showed off a shapely pair in a sheer chiffon style and leg-elongating nude stilettos.