Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
October 10, 2011
1. Kim KardashianWHAT SHE WORE Kim Kardashian hit the town in a houndstooth Ferragamo dress, black clutch and pointy-toe Casadei pumps.
WHY WE LOVE IT The reality star stole the spotlight in a bold print and sexy scarlet lips.
-
October 10, 2011
2. Rachel BilsonWHAT SHE WORE Bilson exited the Late Night with Jimmy Fallon studios in a belted Topshop print dress, black Vanessa Bruno blazer and suede mary janes from her ShoeMint collection.
-
October 10, 2011
3. Gwen StefaniWHAT SHE WORE Stefani took a London stroll in a crisp button-down, skinny pants and black peep-toes.
-
October 10, 2011
4. Gwyneth PaltrowWHAT SHE WORE Paltrow feted the reopening of Mayfair's The Arts Club in a short-sleeve LBD and leather Camilla Skovgaard booties.
-
October 10, 2011
5. Kate MossWHAT SHE WORE Moss headed to Louis Vuitton's Paris headquarters in a floral blazer, cropped pants and black accessories.
October 10, 20111 of 5
Kim Kardashian
WHAT SHE WORE Kim Kardashian hit the town in a houndstooth Ferragamo dress, black clutch and pointy-toe Casadei pumps.
WHY WE LOVE IT The reality star stole the spotlight in a bold print and sexy scarlet lips.
WHY WE LOVE IT The reality star stole the spotlight in a bold print and sexy scarlet lips.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM