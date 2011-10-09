Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
October 9, 2011
1. Sarah Jessica ParkerWHAT SHE WORE Sarah Jessica Parker attended a Washington D.C. Human Rights Campaign event in a strapless cocktail dress and jeweled kitten heels.
WHY WE LOVE IT A hint of tulle and sparkling accessories added red-carpet flair to the actress's tartan design.
-
October 9, 2011
2. Salma Hayek PinaultWHAT SHE WORE Hayek Pinault viewed the Spring Alexander McQueen collection in a salmon design that she paired with black and gold accessories.
-
October 9, 2011
3. Michelle MonaghanWHAT SHE WORE Monaghan sparkled in an embroidered Marchesa confection, silver box clutch and satin sandals at the Whitney gala.
-
October 9, 2011
4. Alexa ChungWHAT SHE WORE Chung hit the Miu Miu fashion show in a striped jumper and ruffled blouse. A studded Valentino clutch, Chopard jewelry and satin pumps completed the look.
-
October 9, 2011
5. Elizabeth OlsenWHAT SHE WORE The actress styled a printed Erdem pencil skirt with a black Acne tee, round-toe Carven heels, Chanel jewels and an A/X Armani Exchange watch at an N.Y.C. dinner.
October 9, 20111 of 5
Sarah Jessica Parker
WHAT SHE WORE Sarah Jessica Parker attended a Washington D.C. Human Rights Campaign event in a strapless cocktail dress and jeweled kitten heels.
WHY WE LOVE IT A hint of tulle and sparkling accessories added red-carpet flair to the actress's tartan design.
WHY WE LOVE IT A hint of tulle and sparkling accessories added red-carpet flair to the actress's tartan design.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM