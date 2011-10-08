Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
October 8, 2011
1. Olivia WildeWHAT SHE WORE Olivia Wilde wowed in a vintage Oscar de la Renta design, accented with a hand-carved Wilfredo Rosado ring, quilted clutch and rosette sandals at a Paris Tod's bash.
WHY WE LOVE IT Olé! The American beauty spiced things up in a flamenco-inspired ensemble.
-
October 8, 2011
2. Kate MossWHAT SHE WORE Moss launched her Fred Jewelry collection in a gold blouse, cropped pants and patent leather heels.
-
October 8, 2011
3. Camilla BelleWHAT SHE WORE Belle walked the red carpet at the Crystal Quill Awards in a belted print dress and ankle-strap stilettos, both from Gucci.
-
October 8, 2011
4. Heidi KlumWHAT SHE WORE Klum stepped out with her family in a silkscreen sweatshirt, skinny J Brand jeans and cuffed boots.
-
October 8, 2011
5. Sarah Jessica ParkerWHAT SHE WORE At the Friends In Deed anniversary benefit, Parker shimmered in a sequin dress, a black Theyskens' Theory overcoat, diamond necklace and pointy-toe pumps.
