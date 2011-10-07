Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
October 7, 2011
1. Rachel BilsonWHAT SHE WORE Rachel Bilson stopped by the SiriusXM studios in a cropped Vanessa Bruno blazer over a Suno mini and blush mary janes from her ShoeMint collection.
WHY WE LOVE IT It's all about the mix! The Hart of Dixie actress contrasted her ultra-feminine little lace dress with a tailored topper.
-
October 7, 2011
2. Princess BeatriceWHAT SHE WORE The Princess viewed Elie Saab's spring collection in a red sheath accessorized with a studded clutch and suede stilettos.
-
October 7, 2011
3. Reese WitherspoonWHAT SHE WORE At Corzo's Art Mére Art Pére benefit, Witherspoon layered a tuxedo jacket over her leopard print dress and added peep-toe booties.
-
October 7, 2011
4. Olivia WildeWHAT SHE WORE Wilde sat front row at the Louis Vuitton runway show in the label's button-down design. A plaid coat, perforated clutch and platform sandals completed the look.
-
October 7, 2011
5. Julianne MooreWHAT SHE WORE Moore hit the pavement in a fitted sweater and black J Brand jeans that she accented with plastic shades, a statement necklace and woven ankle boots.
October 7, 20111 of 5
Rachel Bilson
WHAT SHE WORE Rachel Bilson stopped by the SiriusXM studios in a cropped Vanessa Bruno blazer over a Suno mini and blush mary janes from her ShoeMint collection.
WHY WE LOVE IT It's all about the mix! The Hart of Dixie actress contrasted her ultra-feminine little lace dress with a tailored topper.
WHY WE LOVE IT It's all about the mix! The Hart of Dixie actress contrasted her ultra-feminine little lace dress with a tailored topper.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM