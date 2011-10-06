Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
October 6, 2011
1. Emma StoneWHAT SHE WORE At the London premiere of The Help, the actress stood out in a billowy Luca Luca polka-dot gown, crystal House of Lavande drop earrings and patent leather Brian Atwood peep-toes.
WHY WE LOVE IT Spotted: Emma Stone embracing her playful side in fall's It print!
October 6, 2011
2. Hailee SteinfeldWHAT SHE WORE Steinfeld represented Miu Miu at Paris Fashion Week in the label's silk faille dress, chain-strap purse and nude heels.
October 6, 2011
3. Uma ThurmanWHAT SHE WORE For the Louis Vuitton runway show, Thurman chose a cutout ensemble, diamond Chopard earrings, a structured tote and suede sandals.
October 6, 2011
4. Nicole RichieWHAT SHE WORE Richie sat front row at the spring Louis Vuitton show in a bright minidress and sky-high pumps.
October 6, 2011
5. Olivia PalermoWHAT SHE WORE Palermo took in the Giambattista Valli runway show in the designer's plumed shift and added cat-eye shades, a satin Marchesa bag and black stilettos.
