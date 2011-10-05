Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
October 5, 2011
1. Jessica BielWHAT SHE WORE Jessica Biel made her way to the spring Valentino show in a gathered sheath, tailored coat and seafoam green accessories.
WHY WE LOVE IT Simply stunning! The actress proved that less is more in chic pastel separates.
-
October 5, 2011
2. Kirsten DunstWHAT SHE WORE Dunst celebrated the launch of Bulgari's Le Gemme eyewear collection in a belted Derek Lam column that she paired with the jewelry brand's gold danglers and satin clutch.
-
October 5, 2011
3. Clemence PoesyWHAT SHE WORE Poesy viewed the Chanel runway show in a polka-dot confection, clutch and peep-toe wedges.
-
October 5, 2011
4. Kim KardashianWHAT SHE WORE Kadashian paired a contoured Camilla and Marc LWD with a bib necklace and mesh pumps in L.A.
-
October 5, 2011
5. Gwen StefaniWHAT SHE WORE At the book release of Made In Sicily, Stefani topped a black ensemble with a cropped blazer.
October 5, 20111 of 5
