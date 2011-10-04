Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
October 4, 2011
1. Salma Hayek PinaultWHAT SHE WORE The actress stepped out in a leather sheath, structured clutch and bold black accessories at the Paris Yves Saint Laurent runway show.
WHY WE LOVE IT Salma Hayek Pinault worked her curves in one of this season's top trends.
October 4, 2011
2. Alexa ChungWHAT SHE WORE Chung arrived for the YSL runway show in a black and red cocktail dress paired with patent leather stilettos.
October 4, 2011
3. Jessica BielWHAT SHE WORE Biel sat front row at the Giambattista Valli runway show in a keyhole blouse, textured coat and embroidered pencil skirt. Plastic shades, a quilted bag, Vhernier cocktail ring and chain-link sandals completed the look.
October 4, 2011
4. Kirsten DunstWHAT SHE WORE At the New York Film Festival premiere of Melancholia, Dunst walked the red carpet in a plunging Chloe column and vintage Fred Leighton jewels.
October 4, 2011
5. Lea MicheleWHAT SHE WORE Michele attended a screening of American Horror Story in a high-neck ASOS minidress, Amrapali earrings, sapphire M.C.L. By Matthew Campbell Laurenza rings and quilted Brian Atwood booties.
