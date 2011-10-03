Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
October 3, 2011
1. Lea MicheleWHAT SHE WORE Lea Michele toasted the Hogan by Karl Lagerfeld collection in a lacy The Row design and satin peep-toes.
WHY WE LOVE IT The Glee star brought major drama in a tiered black gown and towering heels.
October 3, 2011
2. Liv TylerWHAT SHE WORE Tyler sat front row at the Givenchy fashion show in the label's printed top and olive skirt. To finish the look, she added a roll clutch and cutout sandals.
October 3, 2011
3. Lady GagaWHAT SHE WORE Lady Gaga styled a mustard Viktor & Rolf suit with plastic shades at N.Y.C.'s Beacon Theatre.
October 3, 2011
4. Jennifer HudsonWHAT SHE WORE At a Givenchy bash, Hudson worked head-to-toe black.
October 3, 2011
5. Pippa MiddletonWHAT SHE WORE Middleton took the plunge at the Boodles Boxing Ball in a red Temperley London column and gold accessories.
