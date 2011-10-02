Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
October 2, 2011
1. Olivia PalermoWHAT SHE WORE Olivia Palermo entered Paris's Rodin Museum for the Christian Dior runway show in the label's sheer design and burgundy bag.
WHY WE LOVE IT The accessory-loving star added extra drama to her gothic ensemble with bold green jewels.
October 2, 2011
2. Lea MicheleWHAT SHE WORE In Paris, Michele hit the town in a printed top, floppy American Eagle hat and over-the-knee boots.
October 2, 2011
3. Jordana BrewsterWHAT SHE WORE Brewster styled a button-down blouse with cuffed jeans and Tory Burch lace-ups in Beverly Hills.
October 2, 2011
4. Julianne MooreWHAT SHE WORE Moore sat front row at the Lanvin show in the label's belted halter dress, flower cuff and wedge sandals.
October 2, 2011
5. Liv TylerWHAT SHE WORE Tyler walked her dog in a Parisian chic ensemble including a knee-length trench, striped top and ballet flats.
