Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
September 30, 2011
1. Leighton MeesterWHAT SHE WORE Leighton Meester arrived for the Christian Dior runway show in a tiered LWD, quilted purse and leather Louis Vuitton pumps.
WHY WE LOVE IT How pretty! The actress went ultra-feminine in a ruffled dress and ladylike accessories.
-
September 30, 2011
2. Jaime KingWHAT SHE WORE King styled a bow blouse and pleated skirt with oxfords at Hollywood's Sunset Tower.
-
September 30, 2011
3. Kirsten DunstWHAT SHE WORE Dunst sat for a BBC radio interview in crisp separates, a patent leather clutch and heeled loafers.
-
September 30, 2011
4. Kate WinsletWHAT SHE WORE In China, Winslet attended a Longines press event in a zipper-accented LBD and ruched peep-toes.
-
September 30, 2011
5. Rachel ZoeWHAT SHE WORE Zoe viewed the spring Christian Dior collection in a belted maxidress, chain-strap bag and platform sandals.
September 30, 20111 of 5
