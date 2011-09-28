Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
September 28, 2011
1. Evan Rachel WoodWHAT SHE WORE Evan Rachel Wood premiered The Ides Of March in a white YSL suit, Neil Lane diamonds, a lizard Salvatore Ferragamo clutch and cap-toe pumps.
WHY WE LOVE IT The actress vamped up her tailored two-piece with layered chains and a satin bustier.
-
September 28, 2011
2. Lily CollinsWHAT SHE WORE At the Paris Abduction premiere, the actress paired a navy and black ensemble with sky-high Louboutins.
-
September 28, 2011
3. Alexa ChungWHAT SHE WORE Chung helped launch Vogue Eyewear's CFDA capsule collection in a velvet Mary Katrantzou print dress, chain-strap Chanel bag and patent leather 3.1 Phillip Lim heels.
-
September 28, 2011
4. Pippa MiddletonWHAT SHE WORE Middleton headed to work in a polka-dot dress, black blazer, leather tote and bowed ballets.
-
September 28, 2011
5. Marisa TomeiWHAT SHE WORE Tomei attended the Ides of March premiere in a chiffon and leather Marios Schwab cocktail dress and strappy sandals.
September 28, 20111 of 5
