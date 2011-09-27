Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
September 27, 2011
1. Camilla BelleWHAT SHE WORE Camilla Belle hit the opening gala of Florence's Gucci Museum in the label's beaded shift and ankle-strap heels.
WHY WE LOVE IT The actress looked like a million bucks in a rich black and gold ensemble.
-
September 27, 2011
2. Anna PaquinWHAT SHE WORE Paquin celebrated at the Point Honors gala in a hot pink Prabal Gurung dress that she accessorized with crystal Alexis Bittar drop earrings, a satin Judith Leiber belt, geometric clutch and black heels.
-
September 27, 2011
3. Demi MooreWHAT SHE WORE Moore screened Five in an embroidered Chanel LBD, black Roger Vivier clutch and patent leather Louboutins.
-
September 27, 2011
4. Leelee SobieskiWHAT SHE WORE Sobieski took in an opening night show at the Metropolitan Opera House in a silk-jacquard Mary Katrantzou design and black booties.
-
September 27, 2011
5. Jennifer AnistonWHAT SHE WORE Aniston walked the blue carpet in a menswear-inspired Dolce & Gabbana ensemble and chain-strap bag at the N.Y.C. Five premiere.
September 27, 20111 of 5
Camilla Belle
WHAT SHE WORE Camilla Belle hit the opening gala of Florence's Gucci Museum in the label's beaded shift and ankle-strap heels.
WHY WE LOVE IT The actress looked like a million bucks in a rich black and gold ensemble.
WHY WE LOVE IT The actress looked like a million bucks in a rich black and gold ensemble.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM