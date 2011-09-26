Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
September 26, 2011
1. Scarlett JohanssonWHAT SHE WORE Scarlett Johansson sat front row at the Dolce & Gabbana runway show in the label's blush sheath, onyx earrings and paillete heels.
WHY WE LOVE IT The always-sexy star amped up her lingerie-inspired design with red hot lips and sultry waves.
-
September 26, 2011
2. Hailee SteinfeldWHAT SHE WORE Steinfeld accented her striped Versace design with bright yellow Jimmy Choo accessories at Coach's Young Hollywood party.
-
September 26, 2011
3. Demi MooreWHAT SHE WORE Moore dined at Variety's Power of Women luncheon in a cream Victoria Beckham dress. Brown diamond Pomellato hoops, a leather Roger Vivier clutch and snakeskin platforms completed the look.
-
September 26, 2011
4. Heidi KlumWHAT SHE WORE Klum attended the Versace fashion show in the label's military-inspired LBD and ankle-strap sandals.
-
September 26, 2011
5. Olivia WildeWHAT SHE WORE In Beverly Hills, Wilde added suede pumps to her lace-accented LWD at Variety’s Power of Women event.
September 26, 20111 of 5
Scarlett Johansson
WHAT SHE WORE Scarlett Johansson sat front row at the Dolce & Gabbana runway show in the label's blush sheath, onyx earrings and paillete heels.
WHY WE LOVE IT The always-sexy star amped up her lingerie-inspired design with red hot lips and sultry waves.
WHY WE LOVE IT The always-sexy star amped up her lingerie-inspired design with red hot lips and sultry waves.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM