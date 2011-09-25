Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
September 25, 2011
1. Heidi KlumWHAT SHE WORE Heidi Klum made an entrance at the amfAR Milano gala in a beaded Roberto Cavalli confection, textured bag and pave jewelry.
WHY WE LOVE IT The supermodel gave old Hollywood glamour a modern twist with shirred hems and edgy danglers.
-
September 25, 2011
2. Maria BelloWHAT SHE WORE Bello stopped by Today in a silk Salvatore Ferragamo dress and the label's houndstooth heels.
-
September 25, 2011
3. Rosie Huntington-WhiteleyWHAT SHE WORE Huntington-Whiteley toted her Rimowa luggage through Heathrow Airport in Burberry aviators, a cable knit cardigan, leather pants, a spiked tote and gray booties.
-
September 25, 2011
4. Dianna AgronWHAT SHE WORE Agron previewed the Alexa Chung for Madewell collection in a belted shirtdress and printed t-straps.
-
September 25, 2011
5. Rosario DawsonWHAT SHE WORE Dawson wowed in a lace Alessandra Rich gown and suede Louboutins at the Raisa Gorbachev Foundation Gala.
September 25, 2011
