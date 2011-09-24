Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
September 24, 2011
1. Eva LongoriaWHAT SHE WORE Eva Longoria kicked off the final season of Desperate Housewives in an embellished Alberta Ferretti LBD, mint box clutch and satin Brian Atwood pumps.
WHY WE LOVE IT The petite actress looked extra leggy in a frothy minidress and sky-high heels.
September 24, 2011
2. Kelly RipaWHAT SHE WORE Ripa arrived at the American Cancer Society Dream Ball in a feathered cocktail dress that she paired with a satin clutch and ruby heels.
September 24, 2011
3. Elle FanningWHAT SHE WORE The actress styled a lace LWD with orange platforms at InStyle's Alexa Chung for Madewell bash.
September 24, 2011
4. Amanda SeyfriedWHAT SHE WORE Seyfried helped launch the latest Alexa Chung for Madewell collection in a polka-dot blouse, black shorts, a chain-strap bag and suede pumps.
September 24, 2011
5. Michelle MonaghanWHAT SHE WORE Monaghan matched patent leather Brian Atwood stilettos to her beaded Valentino dress and added a snakeskin Judith Leiber miniaudiere at the Machine Gun Preacher premiere.
