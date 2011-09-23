Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
September 23, 2011
1. BeyonceEVENT: The Beyonce Pulse Fragrance Launch
DESIGNER: Lanvin
WHY WE LOVE IT: The mom-to-be enhanced her maternity glow with a sparkling jeweled neckline and ethereal feather embellishments.
-
September 23, 2011
2. Minka KellyWHAT SHE WORE Kelly sat down with David Letterman in a silver sheath, hammered Joan Hornig cuff and patent leather heels.
-
September 23, 2011
3. Naomi WattsWHAT SHE WORE Watts suited up for the New York City Ballet Fall Gala in a three-piece Stella McCartney ensemble. A structured clutch and gold jewelry completed the look.
-
September 23, 2011
4. Liv TylerWHAT SHE WORE Tyler supported the New York City Ballet in a tulle Stella McCartney confection, green danglers and satin sandals.
-
September 23, 2011
5. Sarah Jessica ParkerWHAT SHE WORE Parker arrived at Lincoln Center in a lace Stella McCartney LWD, stacked bangles, a chain-strap purse and suede pumps.
September 23, 20111 of 5
Beyonce
EVENT: The Beyonce Pulse Fragrance Launch
DESIGNER: Lanvin
WHY WE LOVE IT: The mom-to-be enhanced her maternity glow with a sparkling jeweled neckline and ethereal feather embellishments.
DESIGNER: Lanvin
WHY WE LOVE IT: The mom-to-be enhanced her maternity glow with a sparkling jeweled neckline and ethereal feather embellishments.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM