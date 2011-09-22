Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
September 22, 2011
1. Zoe SaldanaWHAT SHE WORE Zoe Saldana screened Machine Gun Preacher in an illusion neckline Giambattista Valli minidress accented with a crystal Judith Leiber miniaudiere, gold Irene Neuwirth jewelry and suede Brian Atwood sandals.
WHY WE LOVE IT Check out those stems! The actress made the most of her legs in a floral minidress and hot pink heels.
-
September 22, 2011
2. Alexa ChungWHAT SHE WORE Chung joined InStyle to celebrate her latest Madewell collaboration in the label's leopard print booties, cotton minidress and biker jacket.
-
September 22, 2011
3. BeyonceWHAT SHE WORE Beyonce stepped out in a sequin Roberto Cavalli tunic and the designer's striped blazer at her Pulse fragrance launch.
-
September 22, 2011
4. Kate BosworthWHAT SHE WORE Bosworth celebrated with InStyle at the Alexa Chung for Madewell collection launch in a colorful Peter Pilotto shift, leather Chanel clutch and pointy-toe pumps.
-
September 22, 2011
5. Jessica ChastainWHAT SHE WORE At London's The Debt after-party, Chastain worked a strapless Vivienne Westwood dress and gold Jimmy Choo platforms.
September 22, 20111 of 5
