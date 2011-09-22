WHAT SHE WORE Zoe Saldana screened Machine Gun Preacher in an illusion neckline Giambattista Valli minidress accented with a crystal Judith Leiber miniaudiere, gold Irene Neuwirth jewelry and suede Brian Atwood sandals.



WHY WE LOVE IT Check out those stems! The actress made the most of her legs in a floral minidress and hot pink heels.