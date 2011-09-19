Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
September 19, 2011
1. Kate WinsletWHAT SHE WORE Kate Winslet added a Roger Vivier clutch and Cartier diamonds to her formfitting Elie Saab gown.
WHY WE LOVE IT A sexy silhouette and a hot shade made this sleek gown worthy of a winner!
2. Amy PoehlerWHAT SHE WORE Poehler celebrated her nomination in a sleek cobalt Peter Som gown accessorized with Martin Katz gems and a Judith Leiber clutch.
3. Gwyneth PaltrowWHAT SHE WORE Paltrow stole the spotlight in a skin-baring Emilio Pucci design, Roger Vivier sandals and Neil Lane jewelry.
4. Minka KellyWHAT SHE WORE The new Charlie's Angels lead chose an elegant lace Christian Dior column, Barbara Bui sandals and Tiffany & Co. jewels.
5. Sofia VergaraWHAT SHE WORE Vergara flaunted her curves in a Vera Wang gown and Colombian emerald chandeliers.
