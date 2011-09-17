Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
September 17, 2011
1. Ashley GreeneWHAT SHE WORE Ashley Greene attended the Calvin Klein Collection show in a characteristically minimalist design from the label.
WHY WE LOVE IT With her sleek dark locks and subtle tan, the Twilight star glowed in all-white.
September 17, 2011
2. Olivia WildeWHAT SHE WORE Wilde was the guest of honor at the Ralph Lauren Collection show in a head-to-toe ensemble from the line.
September 17, 2011
3. Maggie GyllenhaalWHAT SHE WORE For the Toronto International Film Festival premiere of Hysteria, Gyllenhaal chose a lace gown from Lanvin.
September 17, 2011
4. Alexa ChungWHAT SHE WORE Chung added must-have Miu Miu glitter peep-toes to a Rebecca Taylor print dress for the Cynthia Rowley show.
September 17, 2011
5. Chloe MoretzWHAT SHE WORE Moretz took in the latest Calvin Klein Collection designs in a sheer shift courtesy of the brand.
