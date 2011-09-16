Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
September 16, 2011
1. Selena GomezWHAT SHE WORE Selena Gomez paired a shimmering tee with a suede mini for the Los Angeles premiere of Abduction.
WHY WE LOVE IT Textured black separates proved an edgy alternative to an LBD.
-
September 16, 2011
2. Naomi WattsWHAT SHE WORE Watts looked sultry at the Calvin Klein Collection dinner in a backless white gown from the label.
-
September 16, 2011
3. Kate MossWHAT SHE WORE Moss celebrated her collaboration with Rimmel cosmetics in a rhinestone-trimmed strapless minidress.
-
September 16, 2011
4. Dakota FanningWHAT SHE WORE Fanning launched her Oh, Lola! by Marc Jacobs fragrance campaign in a floral dress from the designer.
-
September 16, 2011
5. Kate BosworthWHAT SHE WORE Bosworth attended the Cinema Society premiere of Straw Dogs in a formfitting beaded dress and matching pointy-toe pumps.
September 16, 20111 of 5
Selena Gomez
WHAT SHE WORE Selena Gomez paired a shimmering tee with a suede mini for the Los Angeles premiere of Abduction.
WHY WE LOVE IT Textured black separates proved an edgy alternative to an LBD.
WHY WE LOVE IT Textured black separates proved an edgy alternative to an LBD.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM