Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
September 14, 2011
1. BeyonceWHAT SHE WORE Beyonce showed some skin in a leather-topped Michael Kors dress and crystal miniaudiere while out in N.Y.C.
WHY WE LOVE IT A baby bump isn't slowing down this hot mama! The singer displayed her sultry maternity style in a cutout ensemble.
-
September 14, 2011
2. Taylor SwiftWHAT SHE WORE Swift viewed the spring Rodarte collection in the label's lace blouse, quilted leather belt and cream skirt. Platform heels and gold jewelry completed the look.
-
September 14, 2011
3. Emma RobertsWHAT SHE WORE At N.Y.C.'s Stone Rose Lounge, Roberts chose a leopard print Marchesa cocktail dress, accented with taupe Brian Atwood pumps, a gold box clutch and a cocktail ring from Yasmin & Jazmin.
-
September 14, 2011
4. Jessica BielWHAT SHE WORE Biel strolled Toronto in a white bow blouse that she styled with tortoiseshell shades, Paige Denim flares, a studded hobo and flat sandals.
-
September 14, 2011
5. Dakota FanningWHAT SHE WORE Fanning sat front row at the Rodarte show in the label's embroidered gauze dress and strappy sandals.
September 14, 20111 of 5
Beyonce
WHAT SHE WORE Beyonce showed some skin in a leather-topped Michael Kors dress and crystal miniaudiere while out in N.Y.C.
WHY WE LOVE IT A baby bump isn't slowing down this hot mama! The singer displayed her sultry maternity style in a cutout ensemble.
WHY WE LOVE IT A baby bump isn't slowing down this hot mama! The singer displayed her sultry maternity style in a cutout ensemble.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM