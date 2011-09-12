Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
September 12, 2011
1. Rachel BilsonWHAT SHE WORE Rachel Bilson toasted The CW's fall lineup in a blush Erin Fetherston minidress, Anita Ko studs, a striped Edie Parker miniaudiere and satin peep-toes.
WHY WE LOVE IT Does it get any prettier than this? The actress sweetened up the black carpet in an ultra-feminine ruffled confection.
-
September 12, 2011
2. Lea MicheleWHAT SHE WORE Michele made the Fashion Week rounds at the Alexander Wang runway show in the designer's ruched tank dress and suede peep-toes.
-
September 12, 2011
3. Jessica AlbaWHAT SHE WORE At the Alma Awards, Alba flaunted her post-baby body in a chiffon Michael Kors maxidress and silver accessories including a vintage House of Lavande cocktail ring.
-
September 12, 2011
4. Keira KnightleyWHAT SHE WORE Knightley attended a Toronto Film Festival press event for A Dangerous Method in a lace Elie Saab design and leather pumps.
-
September 12, 2011
5. Mandy MooreWHAT SHE WORE For the Lela Rose runway show, Moore styled a tulip skirt dress and a geometric bib necklace from the designer with a pink Westward by Emily and Meritt for Kate Spade New York clutch and striped sandals.
September 12, 2011
