Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
September 11, 2011
1. Amanda SeyfriedWHAT SHE WORE Amanda Seyfried sat front row at the Prabal Gurung runway show in an ombre sheath and yellow heels.
WHY WE LOVE IT The stylish actress dared to wear a bold color combo to the fashionable event.
-
September 11, 2011
2. Angelina JolieWHAT SHE WORE Jolie joined Brad Pitt for the Toronto Film Festival Moneyball premiere in a satin Vivienne Westwood gown, gold Louis Vuitton clutch and Stuart Weitzman pumps.
-
September 11, 2011
3. Freida PintoWHAT SHE WORE Pinto looked pretty in a pink Valentino dress, diamond Mark Lash jewelry, embellished Jimmy Choo peep-toes and a Roger Vivier clutch at the Toronto Film Festival premiere of Trishna.
-
September 11, 2011
4. Marisa TomeiWHAT SHE WORE The Ides of March actress brightened up the Toronto Film Festival in a colorful Proenza Schouler cocktail dress accessorized with a crystal-studded Stark clutch and strappy sandals.
-
September 11, 2011
5. Lea MicheleWHAT SHE WORE In N.Y.C., Michele paired her red hot design with a green clutch and patent leather pumps.
September 11, 20111 of 5
Amanda Seyfried
WHAT SHE WORE Amanda Seyfried sat front row at the Prabal Gurung runway show in an ombre sheath and yellow heels.
WHY WE LOVE IT The stylish actress dared to wear a bold color combo to the fashionable event.
WHY WE LOVE IT The stylish actress dared to wear a bold color combo to the fashionable event.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM