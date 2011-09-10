Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
September 10, 2011
1. Lea MicheleWHAT SHE WORE Lea Michele took in the spring Jason Wu runway show in the designer's printed ensemble, a green clutch and Brian Atwood stilettos.
WHY WE LOVE IT The Glee actress played up the retro silhouette with pin curls and scarlet lips.
-
September 10, 2011
2. Lauren ConradWHAT SHE WORE Conrad signed copies of Style at Nordstrom in a plunging little navy dress from her own Paper Crown line.
-
September 10, 2011
3. Jaime KingWHAT SHE WORE King celebrated the CW's fall lineup in a sheer blouse, black trousers and Le Vian diamonds.
-
September 10, 2011
4. Olivia PalermoWHAT SHE WORE Palermo previewed Montblanc's Collection Princesse Grace de Monaco in an embroidered Valentino design, plumed clutch and satin Stuart Weitzman sandals.
-
September 10, 2011
5. Gwyneth PaltrowWHAT SHE WORE Paltrow headed into London's Arts Club for a Coach dinner in a houndstooth trench and leather Jimmy Choo booties.
September 10, 2011
