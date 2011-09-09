Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
September 9, 2011
1. Jordana BrewsterWHAT SHE WORE Jordana Brewster sat front row at the BCBG Max Azria show in the label's striped dress and strappy Aperlai sandals.
WHY WE LOVE IT The actress kicked off Fashion Week right and got us excited for spring in a nautical off-the-shoulder design.
2. Olivia MunnWHAT SHE WORE Munn styled a white blouse with a structured skirt and satin sandals at N.Y.C.'s David Yurman boutique.
3. Alexa ChungWHAT SHE WORE Chung deejayed at Stella McCartney's N.Y.C. boutique in the designer's belted dress and glittering Jimmy Choo flats.
4. Rose ByrneWHAT SHE WORE In N.Y.C., Byrne made an appearance at the Bottega Veneta store in a fuchsia neon cocktail dress and patent leather pumps from the brand.
5. Sarah Jessica ParkerWHAT SHE WORE At Fashion's Night Out, Parker perused the Fred Leighton boutique in a leather Prabal Gurung LBD and pointy-toe heels.
