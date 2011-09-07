Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
September 7, 2011
1. Jessica ChastainWHAT SHE WORE Jessica Chastain smoldered at the Gucci Award for Women in Cinema in the label's single-shoulder gown and strappy sandals.
WHY WE LOVE IT The actress brought the '70s back in a belted black and gold column. Disco-ready heels and floral Bulgari earrings completed the design's Studio 54 vibe.
September 7, 2011
2. Emma WatsonWHAT SHE WORE At the Men of the Year Awards, Watson amped up a tartan McQ minidress with a motorcycle jacket and studded Louboutins.
September 7, 2011
3. Sarah Jessica ParkerWHAT SHE WORE Parker greeted the press at a Berlin I Don't Know How She Does It media event in colorblock separates and glittering platforms.
September 7, 2011
4. Rosario DawsonWHAT SHE WORE Dawson honored Tommy Hilfiger at the Men of the Year Awards in the designer's ruched halter gown, a gold Bulgari watch and nude peep-toes.
September 7, 2011
5. Kate BosworthWHAT SHE WORE Bosworth arrived for the opening ceremony of the Deauville American Film Festival in a silk chiffon Valentino dress and ankle-strap heels.
