Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
September 4, 2011
1. Evan Rachel WoodWHAT SHE WORE Evan Rachel Wood stepped out for the Venice Film Festival premiere of Mildred Pierce in a silk-blend column, pewter Ferragamo minaudiere and sky-high Louboutins.
WHY WE LOVE IT The actress wowed once again in a high-slit Alessandra Rich gown. She vamped it up this time in a fitted black variation of the lace-paneled design.
-
September 4, 2011
2. Marisa TomeiWHAT SHE WORE Tomei attended the W.E. premiere in a printed Erdem sheath and burgundy Jimmy Choo pumps.
-
September 4, 2011
3. Sarah Jessica ParkerWHAT SHE WORE In London, Parker layered a knee-length L’agence coat with a black tee and torn denim. A python L'Wren Scott tote and nude Jean-Michel Cazabat heels completed the look.
-
September 4, 2011
4. Abbie CornishWHAT SHE WORE Cornish accessorized her cap sleeve Elie Saab LBD with a satin Salvatore Ferragamo clutch and peep-toes at the Venice Film Festival.
-
September 4, 2011
5. Alexa ChungWHAT SHE WORE Chung shopped Sydney in a white button-down, denim overalls and leather platforms.
September 4, 20111 of 5
