Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
September 3, 2011
1. Sarah Jessica ParkerWHAT SHE WORE The actress exited her hotel in a boucle Chanel jacket and a lavender skirt, accented with a monogrammed Louis Vuitton tote and snakeskin Brian Atwood pumps.
WHY WE LOVE IT Sarah Jessica Parker brought the sunshine to London in a pretty pastel ensemble.
-
September 3, 2011
2. MadonnaWHAT SHE WORE Madonna kicked off the Venice Film Festival in a jacquard L'Wren Scott sheath and patent leather Yves Saint Laurent peep-toes.
-
September 3, 2011
3. Kate BosworthWHAT SHE WORE Bosworth shopped West Hollywood in a printed sundress, zip-up bag and suede booties.
-
September 3, 2011
4. Alexa ChungWHAT SHE WORE Chung styled a cuffed button-down with a chain-strap Chanel purse, black skirt and woven sandals at the 30 Days of Fashion and Beauty launch.
-
September 3, 2011
5. Kim KardashianWHAT SHE WORE Kardashian hit the streets of New York in a red hot mini and snakeskin Louboutins.
September 3, 20111 of 5
Sarah Jessica Parker
WHAT SHE WORE The actress exited her hotel in a boucle Chanel jacket and a lavender skirt, accented with a monogrammed Louis Vuitton tote and snakeskin Brian Atwood pumps.
WHY WE LOVE IT Sarah Jessica Parker brought the sunshine to London in a pretty pastel ensemble.
WHY WE LOVE IT Sarah Jessica Parker brought the sunshine to London in a pretty pastel ensemble.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM