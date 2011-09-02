Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
September 2, 2011
1. MadonnaWHAT SHE WORE Madonna struck a pose at the Venice Film Festival in a silk satin Vionnet fishtail gown.
WHY WE LOVE IT Butterflies were a fitting choice for the ever-changing star. The W.E. director's beaded design also paid homage to her film, which includes costumes based on the Madeleine Vionnet archive.
September 2, 2011
2. Kate WinsletWHAT SHE WORE Winslet worked a curve-hugging Victoria Beckham sheath and added Jimmy Choo sandals at the Carnage premiere.
September 2, 2011
3. Abbie CornishWHAT SHE WORE Cornish walked the W.E. premiere’s red carpet in an ombre Atelier Versace gown and white gold Bulgari jewels.
September 2, 2011
4. Keira KnightleyWHAT SHE WORE Knightley stepped off the boat at the Venice Film Festival in a silk Mary Katrantzou print dress, Ralph Lauren Collection cat-eye shades and leather pumps.
September 2, 2011
5. Andrea RiseboroughWHAT SHE WORE At the Venice Film Festival, the W.E. actress made an entrance in an embellished Dior Haute Couture confection and over 100 Chopard diamonds.
