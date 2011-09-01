Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
September 1, 2011
1. Diane KrugerWHAT SHE WORE The actress celebrated at the Venice Film Festival's opening night fete in a beaded Chanel cocktail dress, strappy Jimmy Choo sandals and a striped clutch.
WHY WE LOVE IT Diane Kruger lit up the night in a sparkling peplum design! She complemented her cool-girl look with a loose braid and chic black and white accessories.
-
September 1, 2011
2. Evan Rachel WoodWHAT SHE WORE Wood arrived for the Venice Film Festival premiere of The Ides of March in a cuffed Alessandra Rich shirtdress, Bulgari diamonds and fishnet heels.
-
September 1, 2011
3. Kate WinsletWHAT SHE WORE At a Carnage press event, Winslet walked the carpet in Kors Michael Kors ankle-strap sandals that she paired with a House of Lavande bracelet, Helmut Lang LBD and the label's double-breasted blazer.
-
September 1, 2011
4. Sarah Jessica ParkerWHAT SHE WORE Parker attended an I Don't Know How She Does It press event at London's Soho Hotel in a rose print Prabal Gurung design and glitter platforms.
-
September 1, 2011
5. Kim KardashianWHAT SHE WORE Kardashian slipped into a cowl-neck Victoria Beckham gown and added pave Lorraine Schwartz jewelry for the A Night of Style & Glamour event in New York City.
September 1, 20111 of 5
Diane Kruger
WHAT SHE WORE The actress celebrated at the Venice Film Festival's opening night fete in a beaded Chanel cocktail dress, strappy Jimmy Choo sandals and a striped clutch.
WHY WE LOVE IT Diane Kruger lit up the night in a sparkling peplum design! She complemented her cool-girl look with a loose braid and chic black and white accessories.
WHY WE LOVE IT Diane Kruger lit up the night in a sparkling peplum design! She complemented her cool-girl look with a loose braid and chic black and white accessories.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM