Look of the Day
August 31, 2011
1. Sofia VergaraWHAT SHE WORE Sofia Vergara sizzled in a draped LWD, Adeler jewelry and sky-high Louboutins on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
WHY WE LOVE IT The Colombian beauty looked more like a Greek goddess in a toga-inspired design. A beaded waistline and leopard print pumps upped the glam factor of the actress's relaxed silhouette.
August 31, 2011
2. Marisa TomeiWHAT SHE WORE At the Venice Film Festival, Tomei styled a sequin Preen ensemble with gold studs and strappy Pollini sandals.
August 31, 2011
3. Sarah Jessica ParkerWHAT SHE WORE Parker shopped Moscow's Manolo Blahnik boutique in a floral applique Chanel dress, a vintage House of Lavande bangle and pointy-toe stilettos.
August 31, 2011
4. Maria SharapovaWHAT SHE WORE Sharapova debuted her latest Cole Haan collaboration in the brand's gray accessories. A chiffon Vera Wang dress and Tiffany & Co. jewelry completed the look.
August 31, 2011
5. Evan Rachel WoodWHAT SHE WORE Wood worked a Dolce & Gabbana suit and houndstooth Salvatore Ferragamo heels at a Venice Film Festival press event for The Ides of March.
August 31, 20111 of 5
