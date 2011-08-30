Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
August 30, 2011
1. Sarah Jessica ParkerWHAT SHE WORE Sarah Jessica Parker styled a wool Prabal Gurung sheath with cap-toe pumps for a Moscow I Don't Know How She Does It press event.
WHY WE LOVE IT From Russia with love! The fashion-forward star worked her curves in another bold design.
-
August 30, 2011
2. Miranda KerrWHAT SHE WORE Kerr departed Sydney Airport in a striped tee, skinny Nobody jeans, a Louis Vuitton tote and red stilettos.
-
August 30, 2011
3. Leona LewisWHAT SHE WORE Lewis flew into Heathrow Airport in a polka-dot midi skirt and a blouse tied at the waist. Tortoiseshell shades, a leather tote and blush platforms completed the look.
-
August 30, 2011
4. Alexa ChungWHAT SHE WORE At lunch in London, Chung layered a colorblock sweater over a white button-down and gray denim; she accessorized with sunnies and a quilted Chanel crossbody.
-
August 30, 2011
5. Julianna MarguliesWHAT SHE WORE Margulies filmed a Late Show with David Letterman appearance in a houndstooth Carolina Herrera skirt and sheer blouse that she paired with patent leather heels and gold hoops.
August 30, 20111 of 5
Sarah Jessica Parker
