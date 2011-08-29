Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
August 29, 2011
1. Katie HolmesWHAT SHE WORE Katie Holmes stepped out for the MTV Video Music Awards in an Alaia minidress and Proenza Schouler booties.
WHY WE LOVE IT Suede lace-ups added an an effortlessly cool vibe to the actress's sexy LBD.
August 29, 2011
2. Sarah Jessica ParkerWHAT SHE WORE Parker attended a Moscow I Don't Know How She Does It press event in a scarlet Giambattista Valli gown and pave hoops.
August 29, 2011
3. Selena GomezWHAT SHE WORE Gomez took the plunge at the Nokia Theater in a lace Julien Macdonald design that she accessorized with a gold Ofira cuff, Judith Leiber miniaudiere and leather Brian Atwood pumps.
August 29, 2011
4. BeyonceWHAT SHE WORE At the VMAs, Beyonce revealed her baby bump in a single-shoulder Lanvin caftan and Lorraine Schwartz diamonds.
August 29, 2011
5. Zoe SaldanaWHAT SHE WORE Saldana worked a paneled Barbara Bui dress and woven sandals with Ofira jewelry at the VMAs.
August 29, 2011
