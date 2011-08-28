Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
August 28, 2011
1. Eva LongoriaWHAT SHE WORE Eva Longoria dropped by her Beso restaurant in a tunic dress and nude peep-toes.
WHY WE LOVE IT The actress looked perfectly polished in a tomato-red minidress and classic neutral accessories.
-
August 28, 2011
2. Rosie Huntington-WhiteleyWHAT SHE WORE Huntington-Whiteley was out and about in Beverly Hills sporting a plain white T-shirt and an animal-print skirt.
-
August 28, 2011
3. Jessica ChastainWHAT SHE WORE Chastain attended a Beverly Hills Tree of Life press conference in a '50s-inspired lavender sheath.
-
August 28, 2011
4. Selena GomezWHAT SHE WORE Gomez dropped by MuchMusic in a pony-print Simdog tee, striped shorts and studded Sam Edelman booties.
-
August 28, 2011
5. Alessandra AmbrosioWHAT SHE WORE Ambrosio lunched out in Beverly Hills in a tiered maxidress accessorized with layered necklaces, stacks of bangles and an ostrich Loewe bag.
August 28, 20111 of 5
