Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
August 26, 2011
1. Olivia MunnWHAT SHE WORE Olivia Munn promoted I Don't Know How She Does It in N.Y.C. sporting a Carolina Herrera ensemble.
WHY WE LOVE IT Talk about ladylike-with-a-twist! Munn's chic tweed sheath featured a playful mushroom-print bodice.
August 26, 2011
2. Lake BellWHAT SHE WORE Bell hit an L.A. screening of A Good Old Fashioned Orgy in a sultry skin-revealing sheath from Cushnie et Ochs. She finished the look with a sparkling M.C.L. By Matthew Campbell Laurenza cuff, a black and gold Lena Erziak minaudiere and Ferragamo pumps.
August 26, 2011
3. Ashley OlsenWHAT SHE WORE Olsen left an N.Y.C. restaurant in head-to-toe black accessorized with bow-bedecked heels and a bag from The Row.
August 26, 2011
4. Pippa MiddletonWHAT SHE WORE Middleton left her London office in a ruffled LBD topped with a deco-inspired blazer.
August 26, 2011
5. FergieWHAT SHE WORE Fergie traveled in style, entering LAX in caramel leather leggings and a Balenciaga print top, accented with oversize Versace sunglasses, gold sandals and a Celine tote.
