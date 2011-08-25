Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
August 25, 2011
1. Zoe SaldanaWHAT SHE WORE The Colombiana actress walked the red carpet in a salmon Valentino design, rose gold Irene Neuwirth jewelry, a woven Salvatore Ferragamo clutch and nude pumps.
WHY WE LOVE IT Zoe Saldana nailed fall's ladylike leather dress trend with a sweet pastel hue and feminine accessories.
2. Anne HathawayWHAT SHE WORE Hathaway exited her London hotel in a crocheted Christopher Kane sweater, black cargos and studded loafers.
3. Rachel ZoeWHAT SHE WORE The stylist layered a tuxedo jacket over a billowy white ensemble at her Beverly Hills Rachel Zoe Collection launch.
4. Leighton MeesterWHAT SHE WORE Meester debuted the latest Vera Wang fragrance in the designer's belted minidress, Van Cleef & Arpels pave jewelry and black Jimmy Choo stilettos.
5. Ashley OlsenWHAT SHE WORE In New York, Olsen went apartment hunting in skinny jeans and a printed top accessorized with an embroidered scarf, gold aviators, a structured tote and black flats.
