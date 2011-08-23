Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
August 23, 2011
1. Jessica ChastainWHAT SHE WORE Jessica Chastain paired a pastel Christian Dior cocktail dress with Harry Winston diamonds and leather Louboutins for an N.Y.C. screening of The Debt.
WHY WE LOVE IT This fashion chameleon does sweet just as well as sultry. A soft updo and nude stilettos complemented the actress's airy confection.
August 23, 2011
2. Pippa MiddletonWHAT SHE WORE Middleton shopped London in a blush maxidress, cropped blazer, leather tote and peep-toe wedges.
August 23, 2011
3. Olivia PalermoWHAT SHE WORE Palermo attended the Cinema Society screening of Our Idiot Brother in a printed Tibi ensemble, leather tote and ankle-strap heels.
August 23, 2011
4. Zoe SaldanaWHAT SHE WORE At a Colombiana screening, Saldana showed some leg in an embroidered Balmain minidress, accessorized with diamond Neil Lane earrings and an Anita Ko ring.
August 23, 2011
5. Rosie Huntington-WhiteleyWHAT SHE WORE Huntington-Whiteley ran errands in a white tank and leather shorts. Slouchy boots, a chain-strap Mulberry bag and Burberry aviators completed the look.
