1. Anne HathawayWHAT SHE WORE Anne Hathaway posed in front of the N.Y.C. studios of The Daily Show with Jon Stewart in a black and white Balmain jacket over wide-leg trousers.
WHY WE LOVE IT This girl knows how to have fun! Hathaway gave her tailored separates a quirky spin with oversize sunnies and an Elvis tee.
2. Rosie Huntington-WhiteleyWHAT SHE WORE Huntington-Whiteley added caramel accessories and Burberry aviators to her '70s-style floral shirtdress for a Beverly Hills jaunt.
3. Pippa MiddletonWHAT SHE WORE Middleton attended a cricket match in a vibrant Swiss-dot minidress.
4. Selena GomezWHAT SHE WORE Gomez chose a T-shirt and miniskirt from her Dream Out Loud collection for a backstage photo session at Bethel Woods Center for the Arts.
5. Charlize TheronWHAT SHE WORE Theron bundled up in a chic Burberry trench and jeans while out in London.
