Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
August 19, 2011
1. Diane KrugerWHAT SHE WORE For a Beverly Hills dinner celebrating Frank Gehry's collaboration with Tiffany & Co., Diane Kruger chose a Prabal Gurung design, accessorized with two-tone sandals and a Ferragamo clutch.
WHY WE LOVE IT With its long sleeves and peek-a-boo embroidered tulle skirt, Kruger's sparkling dress was at once demure and utterly sultry.
-
August 19, 2011
2. Michelle MonaghanWHAT SHE WORE For an L.A.bash, Monaghan layered a leather motorcycle jacket over an indigo print dress, finishing the look with a triple-strand chain necklace and short suede boots.
-
August 19, 2011
3. Katie HolmesWHAT SHE WORE Holmes looked fresh at the Tiffany & Co. dinner in a Calvin Klein Collection shirtdress and pointy-toe Lanvin pumps.
-
August 19, 2011
4. Catherine MiddletonWHAT SHE WORE The Duchess of Cambridge paid a visit to Summerfield Community Centre in a nautical-inspired ensemble from Alexander McQueen.
-
August 19, 2011
5. Emmy RossumWHAT SHE WORE For the Tiffany & Co. dinner, Rossum chose a silver Katharine Kidd dress accessorized with a clutch and peep-toes from Christian Louboutin and jewelry from, naturally, Tiffany & Co.
August 19, 20111 of 5
Diane Kruger
WHAT SHE WORE For a Beverly Hills dinner celebrating Frank Gehry's collaboration with Tiffany & Co., Diane Kruger chose a Prabal Gurung design, accessorized with two-tone sandals and a Ferragamo clutch.
WHY WE LOVE IT With its long sleeves and peek-a-boo embroidered tulle skirt, Kruger's sparkling dress was at once demure and utterly sultry.
WHY WE LOVE IT With its long sleeves and peek-a-boo embroidered tulle skirt, Kruger's sparkling dress was at once demure and utterly sultry.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM