Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
August 18, 2011
1. Elizabeth BanksWHAT SHE WORE Elizabeth Banks matched her Louboutins to her black and red Dolce & Gabbana dress for an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno.
WHY WE LOVE IT The actress took the polka dot trend in a sexy new direction with her body-hugging strapless number.
August 18, 2011
2. Rachel ZoeWHAT SHE WORE The new mom debuted her latest Rachel Zoe collection at N.Y.C.'s Saks Fifth Avenue in a floor-sweeping maxidress and leather blazer.
August 18, 2011
3. Kourtney KardashianWHAT SHE WORE Kardashian joined her sisters to launch the Kardashian Kollection for Sears in a tie-neck blush minidress from the line.
August 18, 2011
4. Kelly RowlandWHAT SHE WORE Rowland hit a press conference for The X Factor in a slinky Versace sheath, a statement cuff and towering Giuseppe Zanotti boots.
August 18, 2011
5. Emmanuelle ChriquiWHAT SHE WORE Chriqui attended the N.Y.C. premiere of 5 Days of War in '70s-inspired cabernet trousers from Tucker by Gaby Basora and a sheer blouse.
